VintageNOW fashion show coming Saturday

The VintageNOW fashion show is back this year and will be held at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

This year the fashion show has a fresh new theme, "ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts". Deb Maevers, founder and director of VintageNOW said she has always had a theme of this sort in the back of her mind. This one is open to the world of art in a tribute to paintings, dance and other arts that will make this a visual show for attendees, Maevers said.

One piece of the show Maevers is excited to showcase is a giant frame each of the models will walk through making them "actual art".

Along with the fashion show, for the first time there will be much to see and do during the pre-show. There will be art on display from local Cape Central art students, street performers and photo opps to make memories. Attendees will get an opportunity to paint with local artist Malcolm McCrae on the finale dress for just $5. This dress will be the last to walk the runway and this is the first year the show has done something like this, Maevers said.