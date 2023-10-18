VintageNOW fashion show coming Saturday

The VintageNOW fashion show is back this year and will be held at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
This year the fashion show has a fresh new theme, "ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts". Deb Maevers, founder and director of VintageNOW said she has always had a theme of this sort in the back of her mind. This one is open to the world of art in a tribute to paintings, dance and other arts that will make this a visual show for attendees, Maevers said.
One piece of the show Maevers is excited to showcase is a giant frame each of the models will walk through making them "actual art".
Along with the fashion show, for the first time there will be much to see and do during the pre-show. There will be art on display from local Cape Central art students, street performers and photo opps to make memories. Attendees will get an opportunity to paint with local artist Malcolm McCrae on the finale dress for just $5. This dress will be the last to walk the runway and this is the first year the show has done something like this, Maevers said.
The Show Me Center will have its concession stands and bar area open.
Guests will be challenged to use their imagination on what they wear to the event. A post on the VintageNOW Facebook page said "Even if it's just wearing bright bold colors & graphic designs. We challenge you to use your imagination. Also, if you really want to go all out THINK MET GALA. Think outside the box. Color outside the lines. This is the year to have fun with fashion!"
All money from the fashion show goes directly to the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. As of Tuesday, Oct.17, the show had already surpassed last year's ticket sales.
"I would love for people to realize how grateful I am to be in this community. Without the community, there would be no show, and with no show, we would be able to help the Safe House as we do," Maevers said.
General admission tickets are still on sale for $25. Prices will increase on the day of the show to $30. Tickets can be bought at www.vintagenow.org or at Pastime Antiques.
