Models and dancers celebrate at the end of the night during the VintageNOW fashion show Oct. 21 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The annual fundraiser, this year themed "ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts", benefits Safe House of Southeast Missouri. <b>See more photos in the upcoming Weekend's Good Times section.</b> Alyssa Lunsford