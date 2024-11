VintageNOW brings in $98,500 for Safe House campaign

The ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show, held to shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence and benefit the Safe House for Women, brought in close to $100,000, exceeding its goal and serving as a testament to community support, officials said.

Show founder and director Deb Boyer Maevers, who owns Pastimes Antiques at 45 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, said she�s beyond proud of the community support.

�We are blessed to have such support for our mission to help the Safe House,� Maevers said. �It�s hard to find words to express my gratitude ... for everyone who helped with the show.�

The show�s net proceeds totaled $98,500, and, said Safe House executive director Jessica Hill, that amount will go toward a capital campaign, Safe Tomorrows, to build a new shelter.

The capital campaign�s total goal is $2,054,000, the cost of construction for the shelter, Hill said.

�After VintageNOW, we have only $702,000 to go,� Hill said. �We�ve had a very successful campaign so far, and with the success of VintageNOW, we are definitely a lot closer to where we need to be.�

More information on the campaign is available at semosafehouse.org, Hill said.

�We�ll be ready to occupy our new shelter next summer,� Hill said.