VintageNOW brings in $98,500 for Safe House campaign

The ninth annual VintageNOW Fashion Show, held to shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence and benefit the Safe House for Women, brought in close to $100,000, exceeding its goal and serving as a testament to community support, officials said.

Show founder and director Deb Boyer Maevers, who owns Pastimes Antiques at 45 N. Main St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, said sheï¿½s beyond proud of the community support.

ï¿½We are blessed to have such support for our mission to help the Safe House,ï¿½ Maevers said. ï¿½Itï¿½s hard to find words to express my gratitude ... for everyone who helped with the show.ï¿½

The showï¿½s net proceeds totaled $98,500, and, said Safe House executive director Jessica Hill, that amount will go toward a capital campaign, Safe Tomorrows, to build a new shelter.

The capital campaignï¿½s total goal is $2,054,000, the cost of construction for the shelter, Hill said.

ï¿½After VintageNOW, we have only $702,000 to go,ï¿½ Hill said. ï¿½Weï¿½ve had a very successful campaign so far, and with the success of VintageNOW, we are definitely a lot closer to where we need to be.ï¿½

More information on the campaign is available at semosafehouse.org, Hill said.

ï¿½Weï¿½ll be ready to occupy our new shelter next summer,ï¿½ Hill said.