VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show — “EmPOWER: Journey to the Future”.

According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. The VintageNOW Casting and Informational Expo will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Anyone interested in being a part of the show as a model, performer or volunteer in the show is encouraged to attend the expo.