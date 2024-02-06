All sections
February 14, 2024

VintageNOW 2024 fashion show goes futuristic; expo to take place in April

VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show — "EmPOWER: Journey to the Future". According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A model poses on the runway during the VintageNOW fashion show Oct. 21.
A model poses on the runway during the VintageNOW fashion show Oct. 21.
Alyssa Lunsford ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

VintageNOW has announced the theme for the 15th annual fashion show — “EmPOWER: Journey to the Future”.

According to a VintageNOW news release, the show will explore the future of fashion and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. The VintageNOW Casting and Informational Expo will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Anyone interested in being a part of the show as a model, performer or volunteer in the show is encouraged to attend the expo.

VintageNOW founder and director Deb Maevers stated in the news release this year’s show might be the most exciting for them.

“Our team of fashion visionaries are already busy putting together ideas for this out-of-world experience,” Maevers stated.

VintageNOW raised more than $167,000 for Safe House of Southeast Missouri last year.

