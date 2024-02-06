Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown Cape

Weeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race.

This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340-mile route in the city. A celebration will be held with food trucks and a bike show hosted by Garret's Custom Bikes.

The race began Monday in Cape Girardeau and will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Independence and Main streets, according to a release from Visit Cape.

Like The Great Race, the Mini Chase is a test of endurance, not speed. Race participants must ride 1,340 miles on vintage motorcycles manufactured between 1930 and 1960.

There are 101 riders in the race, two hailing from Cape Girardeau.

Native Dave Hutson is riding a 1960 BMW R60. Rider Chris "Possum" Sawyer grew up in Cape Girardeau and currently lives in Lonedell, Missouri; he drives a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL.

Riders receive a map each morning with turn-by-turn instructions based on mileage. The competitors will also take a 60-question quiz about the route and the history of American motorcycling. Their scores will count toward their final scores.