Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown Cape

Weeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race.
This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340-mile route in the city. A celebration will be held with food trucks and a bike show hosted by Garret's Custom Bikes.
The race began Monday in Cape Girardeau and will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Independence and Main streets, according to a release from Visit Cape.
Like The Great Race, the Mini Chase is a test of endurance, not speed. Race participants must ride 1,340 miles on vintage motorcycles manufactured between 1930 and 1960.
There are 101 riders in the race, two hailing from Cape Girardeau.
Native Dave Hutson is riding a 1960 BMW R60. Rider Chris "Possum" Sawyer grew up in Cape Girardeau and currently lives in Lonedell, Missouri; he drives a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL.
Riders receive a map each morning with turn-by-turn instructions based on mileage. The competitors will also take a 60-question quiz about the route and the history of American motorcycling. Their scores will count toward their final scores.
The Cross Country Chase has the same crew behind Motorcycle Cannonball, a race that has passed through Cape Girardeau twice in the past.
Racer Jason Sims helped organize Motorcycle Cannonball and Mini Chase. He said Cape Girardeau is one of his favorite stops.
"The city takes care of us," Sims said. "It's a great community."
Alyssa Phares, senior director of sales and strategy for Visit Cape, said the city keeps attracting events such as Mini Chase and Great Race because of the success of prior events.
"Visit Cape understands the value of having a great event here both from a tourism standpoint and community value," Phares said. "So, we often create committees out of experienced community members and organizations that have a passion for Cape Girardeau and want to see the success of these types of events here."
Mini Chase riders will park at the Boardman Pavilion parking lot for the duration of the finale. Visitors are welcome to come view the bikes and talk to the riders.
Food trucks including the German Food Truck, Ty's Summer Sno and McCallister's will park nearby. Knights of Columbus will serve beer for purchase. The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit www.themotorcyclechase.com.
