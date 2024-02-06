Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum

Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out.

Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space.

If the city were to sell the trucks, the museum would gain space for more exhibits, said Ford, whose wife, Margaret, serves as the museum's director.

The two firetrucks take up much of the space in the rear of the city-owned building at the intersection of Independence and Frederick streets.

The ladder truck is displayed for visitors. The old pumper truck is not. It sits in a bay of the old fire station, which doubles as a storage room.

Jerry Ford favors keeping the ladder truck because "not many museums have a fire truck like that." It's the city's first tall-ladder truck, according to Ford.