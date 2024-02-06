All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 28, 2019

Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum

Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out. Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space. If the city were to sell the trucks, the museum would gain space for more exhibits, said Ford, whose wife, Margaret, serves as the museum's director...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Cape River Heritage Museum volunteer Jerry Ford stands next to an old fire vehicle while speaking Wednesday in a storage area of River Heritage Museum.
Cape River Heritage Museum volunteer Jerry Ford stands next to an old fire vehicle while speaking Wednesday in a storage area of River Heritage Museum.Jacob Wiegand

Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out.

Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space.

If the city were to sell the trucks, the museum would gain space for more exhibits, said Ford, whose wife, Margaret, serves as the museum's director.

The two firetrucks take up much of the space in the rear of the city-owned building at the intersection of Independence and Frederick streets.

The ladder truck is displayed for visitors. The old pumper truck is not. It sits in a bay of the old fire station, which doubles as a storage room.

Jerry Ford favors keeping the ladder truck because "not many museums have a fire truck like that." It's the city's first tall-ladder truck, according to Ford.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If the city sold the pumper truck, it would free up space for more exhibits, he said.

But if the city were to sell both fire trucks, "we would pick up at least another 30 or 35 percent additional display space," he said.

Ford has suggested the museum should be relocated to city hall once city staff move into new quarters at Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex.

But the current city hall, which was built as an elementary school, is not set up to house a firetruck.

Ford said one possibility would be to display the firetruck outside, protected by a structure which would be erected over it.

In the end, Ford said, the museum's board members and volunteers will work with the city on how best to move forward, whether it's selling the fire trucks or relocating the museum.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy