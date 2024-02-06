Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum

Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau's old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out.
Cape River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space.
If the city were to sell the trucks, the museum would gain space for more exhibits, said Ford, whose wife, Margaret, serves as the museum's director.
The two firetrucks take up much of the space in the rear of the city-owned building at the intersection of Independence and Frederick streets.
The ladder truck is displayed for visitors. The old pumper truck is not. It sits in a bay of the old fire station, which doubles as a storage room.
Jerry Ford favors keeping the ladder truck because "not many museums have a fire truck like that." It's the city's first tall-ladder truck, according to Ford.
If the city sold the pumper truck, it would free up space for more exhibits, he said.
But if the city were to sell both fire trucks, "we would pick up at least another 30 or 35 percent additional display space," he said.
Ford has suggested the museum should be relocated to city hall once city staff move into new quarters at Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex.
But the current city hall, which was built as an elementary school, is not set up to house a firetruck.
Ford said one possibility would be to display the firetruck outside, protected by a structure which would be erected over it.
In the end, Ford said, the museum's board members and volunteers will work with the city on how best to move forward, whether it's selling the fire trucks or relocating the museum.
