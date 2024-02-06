All sections
NewsJune 29, 2020
Vigil for Black Trans Lives held at Capaha Park
A group of about 30 people shout a tribute to Nina Pop — a Black transgender woman who was found dead May 3 inside of her apartment in Sikeston, Missouri — as organizer Amber Moyers raises a sign in her memory during a Vigil for Black Trans Lives event Sunday at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau. ...
Ben Matthews
A group of about 30 people shout a tribute to Nina Pop — a Black transgender woman who was found dead May 3 inside of her apartment in Sikeston, Missouri — as organizer Amber Moyers raises a sign in her memory during a Vigil for Black Trans Lives event Sunday at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau. The vigil at Capaha Park featured three speakers, a reading of the names of 99 Black, transgender individuals murdered since 2015 and a 99-second-long silence in their memory. Pop's death is believed to be the at least 10th violent death of a transgender or gender non-conforming person in the United States this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
BEN MATTHEWS
Local News
