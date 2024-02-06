Vietnam memorial event to take place in Perryville in September

People in Perryville and across Missouri will get the chance to honor those who died in Vietnam at the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Sept. 16 and 17.
The run will culminate in a parade and ceremony at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, an exact replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.
The fourth annual run is a free veterans motorcycle — and four wheeler — event hosted by the Veterans in Defense Liberty and Liberty Riders of America.
Riders will converge on Perryville's memorial. There will be three routes, one originating from Springfield, Missouri, another from St. Louis and one from Illinois/Indiana — a meeting place has not been determined for that route. Those wishing to participate in the ride can meet up at any of the starting points listed on the event's website — www.missourivietnamwallrun.org — or at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Walmart in Fredericktown, Missouri, for the Parade of Honor to the memorial. Afterwards, there will be a ceremony featuring speeches including a keynote address from Don "Doc" Ballard — the last living Medal of Honor recipient in the state.
In Perryville, Bikers on the Square for Veterans rally Sept. 16 will have live music, food and vendors, according to a news release from Veterans in Defense of Liberty. The bikers will then welcome those participating in the run the following day.
Participation is free and everyone is encouraged to attend, the release said.
