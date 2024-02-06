Vietnam memorial event to take place in Perryville in September

People in Perryville and across Missouri will get the chance to honor those who died in Vietnam at the Missouri Vietnam Wall Run on Sept. 16 and 17.

The run will culminate in a parade and ceremony at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, an exact replica of the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.

The fourth annual run is a free veterans motorcycle — and four wheeler — event hosted by the Veterans in Defense Liberty and Liberty Riders of America.