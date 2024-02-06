Videos, DNA evidence may be key in officer's trial

ST. LOUIS -- A former St. Louis police officer's murder trial that begins this week is expected to hinge on videos and DNA evidence that have raised questions about the officer's actions after the shooting and the weapon recovered by police.

Jason Stockley, who is white, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black 24-year-old.

Charges were filed last year after then-Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce cited unspecified new evidence.

The trial, the latest of several across the U.S. involving the fatal police shootings of black men, begins today and is expected to last two weeks.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Smith was shot after a police chase during a drug investigation. Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson has ordered lawyers and witnesses not to discuss the case, but evidence will include video from police and a bystander.

A key issue is a .38-caliber Taurus revolver police said was found in Smith's car. Police reports state Stockley's DNA -- but not Smith's -- was on the gun. Stockley told investigators he unloaded the revolver as a safety precaution after the shooting.

Supporters of Smith have accused the 36-year-old Stockley of planting the gun.

The shooting happened Dec. 20, 2011. Stockley and his partner spotted Smith in a suspected drug transaction in a fast-food parking lot, and that led to a 1-mile chase that ended with Smith's car crashing.

Police dashboard recordings and two videos from a restaurant show the officers pulled behind Smith's rented silver Buick.