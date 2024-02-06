Video shows police chasing critter that escaped in Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bounding through a darkened city park, a lemur managed to stay one step ahead of police officers armed only with a large towel.

Body camera video showed the two officers' attempts to nab the speedy little primate, which made a dash for freedom Tuesday in Springfield.

"We see the tail," one officer said with a chuckle as he tried to get closer.

Not giving up easily, the lemur raised its distinctive black-and-white banded tail and dashed away. It sprinted and weaved through a parking lot, down a sidewalk, across grass and around trees.