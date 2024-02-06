As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes — street boxing.

Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the Shawnee Park Sports Complex shows two young men in boxing gloves spar while one person in a clown costume “referees” the match.

The 14-minute-long video shows dozens of people, with cellphones in hand, standing in a circle around the fighters. Another video shared on social media shows a “Cape Girardeau’s Hands Up Guns Down” graphic and includes footage of multiple other fights.

The July 7 fight appears to begin with the traditional touching of boxing gloves, a sign of respect, followed by a 1-minute round of boxing that concludes with another touching of gloves.

A similarly-sized gathering of young people was observed, by this reporter, Sunday night in downtown Cape Girardeau at the lower Cape Rock landing and later in a parking lot near the John Boardman Pavilion. Two pairs of boxing gloves rested on the hood of a vehicle.

In this screenshot captured from a video posted on Facebook Live, two people participate in a street boxing match July 7 near the Shawnee Park Sports Complex. Faces of some participants and spectators have been blurred. Facebook Live

According to a source affiliated with the boxing group — granted anonymity — the street-boxing initiative began after a recent fight nearly escalated to the use of firearms. The source said the boxing matches are intended to serve as a place to settle disputes and resolve aggression without the situation escalating beyond fisticuffs.

In a recent interview with the Southeast Missourian, Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said people feeling “disrespected” has become a more-frequent contributing factor in local acts of gun violence.

“That seems to be one of the really prevalent ones, is a couple of people have issue with each other over whatever and instead of sitting down and talking through it, or back when we were kids, people go out in the parking lot and have a fistfight and it’d be over,” he said. “And now they go and get their guns and [begin] shooting each other.”

While members of both the street boxing group and the local police force have voiced a desire to see a decrease in local gun violence, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann clarified local law enforcement does not support the initiative.

“As much as the Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to see an end to gun violence in our community, we can not condone the decision to physically fight as a way to solve verbal conflicts,” Hann stated.