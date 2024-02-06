As incidents of gun violence continue to occur in Cape Girardeau, a growing group of juveniles and young adults have adopted their own method of settling disputes — street boxing.
Video footage published online from a July 7 gathering near the Shawnee Park Sports Complex shows two young men in boxing gloves spar while one person in a clown costume “referees” the match.
The 14-minute-long video shows dozens of people, with cellphones in hand, standing in a circle around the fighters. Another video shared on social media shows a “Cape Girardeau’s Hands Up Guns Down” graphic and includes footage of multiple other fights.
The July 7 fight appears to begin with the traditional touching of boxing gloves, a sign of respect, followed by a 1-minute round of boxing that concludes with another touching of gloves.
A similarly-sized gathering of young people was observed, by this reporter, Sunday night in downtown Cape Girardeau at the lower Cape Rock landing and later in a parking lot near the John Boardman Pavilion. Two pairs of boxing gloves rested on the hood of a vehicle.
According to a source affiliated with the boxing group — granted anonymity — the street-boxing initiative began after a recent fight nearly escalated to the use of firearms. The source said the boxing matches are intended to serve as a place to settle disputes and resolve aggression without the situation escalating beyond fisticuffs.
In a recent interview with the Southeast Missourian, Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said people feeling “disrespected” has become a more-frequent contributing factor in local acts of gun violence.
“That seems to be one of the really prevalent ones, is a couple of people have issue with each other over whatever and instead of sitting down and talking through it, or back when we were kids, people go out in the parking lot and have a fistfight and it’d be over,” he said. “And now they go and get their guns and [begin] shooting each other.”
While members of both the street boxing group and the local police force have voiced a desire to see a decrease in local gun violence, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann clarified local law enforcement does not support the initiative.
“As much as the Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to see an end to gun violence in our community, we can not condone the decision to physically fight as a way to solve verbal conflicts,” Hann stated.
Hann pointed to one recent incident of a juvenile who repeatedly punched another juvenile with bare fists Monday night in a parking lot near the John Boardman Pavilion in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Video footage of the Monday night incident was shared early Tuesday morning on social media by Troy Hamilton, who said his son received a chipped tooth, a mild concussion, blurred vision, lacerations and scratches as a result of the incident. Hamilton also said his family has pursued charges against the assailant.
According to Hann, officers have since issued a citation through the local juvenile division.
“As recent local video [from Monday night] illustrates, these fights do not have trained medical personnel on scene and the crowd encourages escalating the assault as opposed to intervening to protect an injured party,” Hann stated.
The anonymous member of the street boxing group said the Monday night incident was unrelated to the street boxing matches and further noted the street boxing matches are “gloves on” and subject to termination if things get out of hand.
“What that guy did [on Monday] was just picking and bullying,” the street boxing group member stated. “We have rules [to] follow or you won’t participate.”
Hamilton said his son is not involved with the local street boxing gatherings.
Since posting the video of the assault on his son, Hamilton said thousands of parents have reached out to thank him for raising awareness about juveniles participating in or watching violent attacks like the one on his son.
“We’re just trying to stop it from going any farther,” Hamilton said. “It’s just out of hand.”
There have not been any gatherings for street boxing sessions since Sunday night, according to the boxing group member, but they stated people in other area locales — Jackson, New Madrid, Charleston, Sikeston and Scott City — have expressed interest in coming to watch a match.
In the meantime, police are asking anyone with specific evidence to support an organized or informal arranged fight to come forward.
“Fighting in public is a criminal act, and parties will be prosecuted when our department identifies those who are involved in these acts,” Hann stated.
