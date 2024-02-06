Video chat is where it's at for quaran-team work

My plan for this week's column was to share a self-guided driving tour of interesting places in Southeast Missouri. I even asked my colleague over in rustmedia, James Baughn, for some help with it, and he was kind enough to oblige. That feels a touch irresponsible, though, in light of the governor's recommendations to stay home, so I'll save that for a future installment. Instead, I'm going with a question I got from exactly one reader, that I would like to answer: What video conferencing options are out there, not just for businesses, but for personal use?

Video conferencing is helpful in a business or education setting, and I like it for catching up with people I can't see in person right now. I also count myself lucky that I have several friends who live elsewhere, so I've used a lot of these programs pretty extensively.

Maybe they'll help you during what a friend of mine calls co-vid work. Because COVID-19, and videos together? Anyone?

Disclaimer: This is all completely my opinion, not the opinion of the Southeast Missourian, and I am not receiving any sort of promotional consideration for my thoughts here. I have used the free versions of everything listed, unless otherwise stated. I'm using a Windows laptop connected to an additional monitor, with an external camera. My internet is relatively fast and reliable. Your mileage may vary.

I will say I've been pleasantly surprised by the functionality of everything I've tried. The only hiccups I've had have come from software updates or machines not wanting to play nicely together, but I think that's a pretty low-level concern, and doesn't have much to do with the actual programs.

Zoom.us: I'm new to Zoom, but for the last three weeks, I've been using it to attend newsroom meetings and interview sources. I've heard from a lot of people who have been using it all along. I even read an article about how to optimize it. I like Zoom. I haven't had issues with lag, or anything else really, and I think it would work well for personal use too.

The settings give you plenty of options. There are a few settings that I really like, such as "capturing captions" and the ability to record, that come in handy for journalism, and users have the option to change out the background, provided you have a blank screen behind you. I don't have that, so I make do with my basement wall, but that is a fun option.

One point about Zoom's chat feature: I've heard chats between any attendees will be added to the meeting transcript. Just something to keep in mind.

Google Hangouts: I've used this for years to have video calls with family and friends who live elsewhere. If you have a Google account, it's an app you can access relatively easily. I find it pretty intuitive.

Microsoft Teams: So, I haven't used the video chat option, but I have been using the chat feature daily with my colleagues.