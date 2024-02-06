All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2017

Victorian-era Christmas decor added to historic Glenn House

The historic Glenn House in Cape Girardeau has combined its elegant and restored architecture with ornate Christmas trees and festive red bows to welcome this year’s holiday-themed tours of the Victorian-era home. A small committee spent about 15 hours in meetings to plan this year’s holiday decorations, which took about seven days to install, Glenn House board member Laura Delgado said...

Ben Matthews
Christmas decorations fill the study at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.
Christmas decorations fill the study at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.BEN MATTHEWS

The historic Glenn House in Cape Girardeau has combined its elegant and restored architecture with ornate Christmas trees and festive red bows to welcome this year’s holiday-themed tours of the Victorian-era home.

A small committee spent about 15 hours in meetings to plan this year’s holiday decorations, which took about seven days to install, Glenn House board member Laura Delgado said.

Delgado said the committee makes sure to remain true to the style of the era as it plans the decor.

“The decorations change each year, but they know it’s going to be special because of the extravagance. They keep with that Victorian theme, and the Victorians themselves decorated over-the-top. Christmas was certainly going to be over-the-top,” Delgado said.

For this year’s holiday tour, board members paired each room’s decor with a matching, distinct color palette.

Christmas decorations fill the dining room at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.
Christmas decorations fill the dining room at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.BEN MATTHEWS

Upon entering the home, red carpet and glowing lights draw visitors to the study room, which features Christmas cards, vintage ornaments and a model train sitting beneath the branches of a bright Christmas tree.

Across the hall, the parlor presents a festive mood with its decor of primarily reds and greens.

Bright red colors dominate the dining room, which features floral arrangements provided by Knaup Floral, and a Christmas tree decorated with red bows and gold ribbons.

Christmas decorations fill the dining room at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Christmas decorations fill the dining room at the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau on Sunday for the historic house's annual holiday-themed tours.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Strands of garland intertwined with soft Christmas lights guide visitors upstairs to the house’s bedroom displays, where elements of nature and the outdoors blend with cool colors to create a wintery, woodland aesthetic.

Tours opened the weekend after Thanksgiving and will remain open to the public through Dec. 30. The final candlelight tour of the holiday season will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Refreshments are provided in the carriage room, and admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

325 S. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
