Victims named in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A vigil was held Monday in Cape Girardeau for two women shot and killed at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning.

Brianna Schumer, 19, and Clintayzia Clark, 23, were shot and killed and 14 others injured at the party.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street.

A party was being held at the location, an open cinder block structure that used to be an auto mechanic shop. According to Hearnes, there may have been as many 100 people inside the building.