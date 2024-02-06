Victims named in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A vigil was held Monday in Cape Girardeau for two women shot and killed at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning.
Brianna Schumer, 19, and Clintayzia Clark, 23, were shot and killed and 14 others injured at the party.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of gunshots being fired at a party in the 100 block of South Franklin Street.
A party was being held at the location, an open cinder block structure that used to be an auto mechanic shop. According to Hearnes, there may have been as many 100 people inside the building.
Then about 1 a.m., there was a confrontation inside the building and a person or people began shooting, causing a stampede of people trying to get out of the building to safety.
Hearnes said so far they have identified 16 people who were shot, with two being killed and four remaining in serious or critical condition.
"We are still actively searching for people who attended the party, or anyone with information about this incident," Hearnes said in a news release.
The two people who were shot and killed were pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday afternoon at Farmington, Missouri, Parker said.
Charleston DPS, along with other local police departments, including Sikeston and Cape Girardeau, are actively seeking the shooter. Officers with Charleston DPS collected several cellphones at the crime scene. Those who may have left their cellphone, were at the party, or have information concerning the incident, may contact Charleston DPS at (573) 683-3737.
