Victim wounded, suspect charged in Whitener Street shooting

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included incorrect information provided by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. The story has been updated to reflect the suspect's correct age.
A 26-year-old Cape Girardeau man is in police custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the hip during a domestic disturbance at about 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.
Tommy Lee Tipler was charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
Hann stated the victim is in stable condition and Tipler is being held without bond.
Upon being charged, the inmate roster maintained by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department listed Tipler as a 55-year-old man. The roster was later corrected Monday evening to reflect his correct age.
A different Tommy Tipler was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer in 2005 during a domestic disturbance, as originally reported in the earlier version of this story.
