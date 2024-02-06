An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in charges against Cody Mathena, 46, of Cape Girardeau.
Mathena is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.
An investigation into the incident occurred on Memorial Day, when a third-party reporter contacted dispatch, according to a probable-cause statement issued by a police officer whose name was redacted. An altercation took place in which Mathena allegedly head-butted the victim, and left the room, at which point the victim told police she locked herself in her bedroom.
The victim told police Mathena told her, “You must want me to kill you.”
The victim also told police that Mathena previously strangled her to the point where he had to give her CPR to resuscitate her.
In October, Mathena was charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He was given a four-year suspended execution of sentence and five years of probation. The original charge was third-degree domestic assault, according to court records. A probable-cause document for those charges stated that Mathena had shoved the victim against a wall and “choked her out” and told her he was going to kill her. An officer who filed that report noted the victim had multiple red marks around her neck.
In 2011, Mathena was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class C felony.
