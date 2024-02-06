An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in charges against Cody Mathena, 46, of Cape Girardeau.

Mathena is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.

An investigation into the incident occurred on Memorial Day, when a third-party reporter contacted dispatch, according to a probable-cause statement issued by a police officer whose name was redacted. An altercation took place in which Mathena allegedly head-butted the victim, and left the room, at which point the victim told police she locked herself in her bedroom.