All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 30, 2024

Victim texts code word to friend, who calls police; alleged abuser charged with domestic assault

An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in charges against Cody Mathena, 46, of Cape Girardeau. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Cody Mathena
Cody Mathena

An alleged victim of domestic abuse was able to text a code word to a friend as her alleged abuser was banging on her bedroom door and threatening to kick in the door, court documents say. The text resulted in a report to police, and resulted in charges against Cody Mathena, 46, of Cape Girardeau.

Mathena is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.

An investigation into the incident occurred on Memorial Day, when a third-party reporter contacted dispatch, according to a probable-cause statement issued by a police officer whose name was redacted. An altercation took place in which Mathena allegedly head-butted the victim, and left the room, at which point the victim told police she locked herself in her bedroom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The victim told police Mathena told her, “You must want me to kill you.”

The victim also told police that Mathena previously strangled her to the point where he had to give her CPR to resuscitate her.

In October, Mathena was charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He was given a four-year suspended execution of sentence and five years of probation. The original charge was third-degree domestic assault, according to court records. A probable-cause document for those charges stated that Mathena had shoved the victim against a wall and “choked her out” and told her he was going to kill her. An officer who filed that report noted the victim had multiple red marks around her neck.

In 2011, Mathena was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy