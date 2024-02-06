Victim of suspected elderly abuse dies

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Theresa Smothers died early Saturday, less than two days after police found the malnourished 87-year-old, lying naked in a bed soaked in fecal matter and urine at the home of her daughter.

Her daughter now faces charges of voluntary manslaughter.

Police officers expected an arrest warrant to be issued for Judy Ann Smothers, 65. Smothers was arrested Thursday on suspicion of domestic assault and elder abuse, second-degree charges. She was booked at Butler County Jail and released at 5 p.m. Friday at the end of a 24-hour hold, said Detective Andy Cleaveland.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning with Dr. Russell Deidiker in Farmington, Missouri, Cleaveland said. No funeral arrangements have been made.

The younger Smothers told police she could have taken better care of her mother but was too tired.

The elder Smothers was found Thursday in what police described as extremely serious condition, weighing only 71 pounds.

She suffered from extreme malnutrition and dehydration, open bed sores and had lost more than half her body weight in three months.