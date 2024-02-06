Victim identified in South Sprigg homicide, investigation continues

The victim in a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street has been positively identified as 19-year-old Marc’Anthony V. Jones of Cape Girardeau, according to a Thursday news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the area at about 10 p.m. and discovered Jones had been shot inside of a residence, according to the release.

Information initially released by investigators via news release Wednesday stated two victims were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Jones succumbed to his injuries and the second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.