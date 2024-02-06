Victim identified in South Sprigg homicide, investigation continues

The victim in a Tuesday night homicide in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street has been positively identified as 19-year-old Marc’Anthony V. Jones of Cape Girardeau, according to a Thursday news release from the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
Officers responded to a 911 call in the area at about 10 p.m. and discovered Jones had been shot inside of a residence, according to the release.
Information initially released by investigators via news release Wednesday stated two victims were struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital. Jones succumbed to his injuries and the second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Investigators have also collected information about the type of weapon used in the shooting and where the victims were struck, but the information cannot be released to the public until the major case squad investigation is completed, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message Thursday.
The most recent release stated the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is continuing its investigation of the incident and strongly encouraged the public to contact the major case squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department with any information pertaining to the case.
To contact investigators, call the police department’s business line at (573) 335-6621 or its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313. Police can also be reached via text by sending “CAPEPD” to 847411.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.