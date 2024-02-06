All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 12, 2019
Victim dead after shooting at The District
Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide, according to a news release from investigators...
By Jacob Wiegand and Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday at 652 S. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police Lt. Darren Estes holds a door as Cape Girardeau police patrolman Andrew Simmons uses a camera following a shooting Wednesday at 652 S. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide, according to a news release from investigators. The release stated detectives are investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said he could not report information about any potential suspects at this time, due to detectives actively working the case.

“There’s no reason for us to believe that there’s still a threat to public safety in this area right now,” Hann said.

According to Hann, police responded to a report of shots fired at 652 S. Spring St. about 10 a.m.

Emergency personnel are seen outside an apartment building following a shooting Wednesday at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.
Emergency personnel are seen outside an apartment building following a shooting Wednesday at 652 South Spring St. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

When officers arrived on scene, they located the adult male victim inside of his second-floor apartment at the complex, the release stated. The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to Hann, the victim was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.

“At this time, apparently there are no direct witnesses who are on scene that we know of,” Hann said at the scene. “And the suspects fled the scene.”

Hann said there were multiple people nearby from whom police were trying to gather information, but he said there wasn’t “enough information to give out a helpful alert to the public at this time.”

Hann encouraged anyone with any information to contact the major case squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The police department phone number is (573) 339-6621 and its anonymous phone line can be called at (573) 339-6313.

Caution tape surrounds a building Wednesday at The District apartment complex in Cape Girardeau after a shooting that left one person dead.
Caution tape surrounds a building Wednesday at The District apartment complex in Cape Girardeau after a shooting that left one person dead.BEN MATTHEWS
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryProvide FeedbackContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy