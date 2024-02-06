Victim dead after shooting at The District

Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide, according to a news release from investigators. The release stated detectives are investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case.
Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said he could not report information about any potential suspects at this time, due to detectives actively working the case.
“There’s no reason for us to believe that there’s still a threat to public safety in this area right now,” Hann said.
According to Hann, police responded to a report of shots fired at 652 S. Spring St. about 10 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they located the adult male victim inside of his second-floor apartment at the complex, the release stated. The identity of the victim has not been released.
According to Hann, the victim was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.
“At this time, apparently there are no direct witnesses who are on scene that we know of,” Hann said at the scene. “And the suspects fled the scene.”
Hann said there were multiple people nearby from whom police were trying to gather information, but he said there wasn’t “enough information to give out a helpful alert to the public at this time.”
Hann encouraged anyone with any information to contact the major case squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The police department phone number is (573) 339-6621 and its anonymous phone line can be called at (573) 339-6313.