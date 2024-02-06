Victim dead after shooting at The District

Caution tape surrounded a parking lot at The District apartment complex Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau, where a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and later died.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the homicide, according to a news release from investigators. The release stated detectives are investigating multiple leads pertaining to the case.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said he could not report information about any potential suspects at this time, due to detectives actively working the case.

“There’s no reason for us to believe that there’s still a threat to public safety in this area right now,” Hann said.

According to Hann, police responded to a report of shots fired at 652 S. Spring St. about 10 a.m.