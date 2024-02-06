Vicksburg memorial to Missouri soldiers to be rededicated

VICKSBURG, Miss. -- A monument to Missouri's Civil War troops will be rededicated this month at the Vicksburg National Military Park after a $380,000 repair job to fix broken bronze work and cracks in the granite.

The May 27 rededication comes months before the 100th anniversary of the monument's October 1917 unveiling at the Mississippi military park, which commemorates the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg in 1863. The fighting was a decisive victory for Union Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, The Columbia Daily Tribune reported.

As one of four states that allowed slavery but didn't secede from the Union, Missouri was divided. Its Civil War monument was dedicated to men from both sides of the fighting, making it a major attraction during its unveiling at an event known as the "Peace Jubilee."

A crowd of more than 50,000 Civil War veterans attended to celebrate sectional reconciliation as the nation was mobilizing troops for World War I.

Scott Babinowich, spokesman for the military park, doesn't expect a crowd that large this time, but Memorial Day traditionally is a major day at the park.