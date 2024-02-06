VFW post namesakes served at Pearl Harbor, in Vietnam

Among the 58 sailors who died aboard the USS Utah in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 was Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Dale Clippard of Cape Girardeau.

Months later, a newly constituted Veterans of Foreign Wars post in his hometown would bear his name. Today, the post is known as Clippard Wilson Taylor Post 3838. Its other namesakes are Cape Girardeans Richard Gene Wilson, Medal of Honor recipient who died in Korea, and Robert Lee Taylor, who died in Vietnam.

In 1941, the Utah was a training ship and was one of the first hit during the Japanese attack. It was moored at Ford Island but away from "battleship row."

In the first minutes of the Japanese attack, torpedoes struck the vessel, and fighters strafed it from above. Most of the crew made it off the ship safely, but it rolled over, trapping 59 men. Rescuers saved only one. The ship remains where it sank.

Taylor

USS Utah

Cpl. Robert Lee Taylor was 20 years old when he died March 8, 1968 in Dinh Tuong Province, South Vietnam.

Taylor was a member of Cape Girardeau Central High School Class of 1964. He attended then-Southeast Missouri State College in 1966 and 1967 and worked as a lineman before joining the military.