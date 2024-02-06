All sections
NewsOctober 18, 2024

VFW participates in GlowWalk

VFW Post 3838 joins SEMO Suicide Illuminating Hope GlowWalk 2024, honoring veterans by placing 22 pairs of combat boots on the path, symbolizing the daily veteran suicide rate.

VFW Members Dale Humphries and Pam Wheeler presenting check to SEMO Suicide President Amber Berry.
VFW Members Dale Humphries and Pam Wheeler presenting check to SEMO Suicide President Amber Berry.Submitted by LaDonna Hengst
VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary participated and donated to SEMO Suicide Illuminating Hope GlowWalk 2024. Twenty two veterans commit suicide daily. We remember them by placing 22 pairs of combat boots on the walking path. Pictured Dale Humphries, Amber Berry, Pam Wheeler.

Submitted Photo

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

