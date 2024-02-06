VFW participates in GlowWalk

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary participated and donated to SEMO Suicide Illuminating Hope GlowWalk 2024. Twenty two veterans commit suicide daily. We remember them by placing 22 pairs of combat boots on the walking path. Pictured Dale Humphries, Amber Berry, Pam Wheeler.
