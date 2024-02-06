VFW Auxiliary 3838 announces scholarship

VFW Auxiliary is excited to announce scholarships for children in the area.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to local students in grades nine through 12. They will have the opportunity to compete for $34,000 in national scholarships.

Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of art. The art piece may not be digital, jewelry or photography. Along with the artwork, students will need to submit an entry form signed by their guardian.