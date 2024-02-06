All sections
NewsFebruary 3, 2023

VFW Auxiliary 3838 announces scholarship

VFW Auxiliary is excited to announce scholarships for children in the area. The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to local students in grades nine through 12. They will have the opportunity to compete for $34,000 in national scholarships...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

VFW Auxiliary is excited to announce scholarships for children in the area.

The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to local students in grades nine through 12. They will have the opportunity to compete for $34,000 in national scholarships.

Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of art. The art piece may not be digital, jewelry or photography. Along with the artwork, students will need to submit an entry form signed by their guardian.

The deadline for students is March 31, and must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 3838 in Cape Girardeau.

Interested students, parents and teachers may contact Sandy Prichard at sandy.prichard@yahoo.com for more information.

To download an entry form and see the last year's winners, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.

