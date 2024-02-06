All sections
March 4, 2021

Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar Bluff

Veterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The medical center is at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff...

Southeast Missourian

Veterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The medical center is at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff.

Chief nurse and clinic coordinator Bailey Wells explained age and/or medical restrictions will not apply in this case — all VA patients may contact the facility to schedule an appointment.

“We will be using the Moderna vaccine,” Wells said. “And we will schedule as many veterans as we can within the allotted timeframe. We remain committed to doing as much as possible to see that our patients receive the vaccine.”

Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine should call (573) 686-4151 or (888) 557-8262 and push “2” to schedule an appointment.

The vaccinations can only be provided to veterans who are enrolled for VA health care services. To inquire about eligibility or to enroll, veterans may call (573) 778-4680.

