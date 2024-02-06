Veterans vaccine clinic set Monday in Poplar Bluff

Veterans Affairs patients in Southeast Missouri may be able to receive a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the VA hospital in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host an extended-hours vaccination clinic from 1 to 6:30 p.m. The medical center is at 1500 N. Westwood Blvd. in Poplar Bluff.

Chief nurse and clinic coordinator Bailey Wells explained age and/or medical restrictions will not apply in this case — all VA patients may contact the facility to schedule an appointment.