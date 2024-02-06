All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 30, 2017
Veterans play 74-hour baseball game
SAUGET, Ill. -- A group of military veterans hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game was successful. The marathon game ended about 10:20 a.m. Monday after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. The game started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. The game went for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team, 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans' not-for-profit group, The Mission Continues...
Associated Press
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SAUGET, Ill. -- A group of military veterans hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game was successful. The marathon game ended about 10:20 a.m. Monday after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. The game started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. The game went for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team, 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans' not-for-profit group, The Mission Continues.

Story Tags
State News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy