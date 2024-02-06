News May 30, 2017

Veterans play 74-hour baseball game

SAUGET, Ill. -- A group of military veterans hopes their Memorial Day weekend effort to play the longest non-stop baseball game was successful. The marathon game ended about 10:20 a.m. Monday after 74 hours, 26 minutes and 52 seconds. The game started at 7:40 a.m. Friday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget. The game went for 292 innings. The blue team beat the gray team, 396-255. The game raised more than $100,000 for a St. Louis-based veterans' not-for-profit group, The Mission Continues...