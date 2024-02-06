Veterans night coming to Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In in Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a veterans night Monday Nov. 13. This event is hosted by the Missouri Elks Lodge.
The Drive-In will be showing the 2019 film "Oildale". This movie is about homeless veterans finding a family as they rent rooms from an 18-year-old girl struggling to support her 13-year-old brother, while discovering her voice in Americana music, according to the IMBD website.
"We are excited to host this with the Missouri Elks Lodge to be able to give back to our Veterans who have kept us free for many, many years, as a way to show our thanks and debt to the heroic men and women for their service to our country that could never be repaid," co-owner Chuck Stratton said.
Gates for the night will open at 5:30 p.m. with the feature film starting at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for all attendees.
Admission is free for friends and family of veterans, as well as Elk Lodge members.
