Veterans night coming to Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In

"We are excited to host this with the Missouri Elks Lodge to be able to give back to our Veterans who have kept us free for many, many years, as a way to show our thanks and debt to the heroic men and women for their service to our country that could never be repaid," co-owner Chuck Stratton said.

Gates for the night will open at 5:30 p.m. with the feature film starting at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for all attendees.

Admission is free for friends and family of veterans, as well as Elk Lodge members.