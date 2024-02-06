Veterans Memorial Drive project wraps up, street open to traffic

The Veterans Memorial Drive project has been completed, ending months of frustration for Cape Girardeau city officials over the slow pace of work by the contractor.

The contractor still faces fines for not finishing the project on time, city engineer Casey Brunke said.

Brunke said the street opened to traffic Monday without fanfare and months behind schedule.

Brunke said city officials have decided not to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

She said the contractor, R.L. Persons Construction Co. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, still has a “punch list” of items to address, but the street and sidewalk paving has been finished.

A motorist approaches the Scenic Drive intersection Thursday on the new section of Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

“We are glad it is open,” Brunke said.

Renee Shandy, who lives in the nearby Twin Lakes subdivision, welcomed the opening of the road.

“This is kind of nice,” she said, adding it reduces the amount of time it takes to travel to Jackson, where she previously lived.

She added she and her husband are “very happy” with the new road.

But she said she will be “more excited” when the city extends the road south to the Route K area in future years.

In addition to construction issues, the project was burdened with a lawsuit over condemnation of land owned by state Rep. Kathy Swan and her husband, Reg.

In June, the city agreed to pay an additional $45,300 to the Swans to settle the condemnation case.

The city previously paid $67,200 to the Swans.

The project extends the street paralleling Interstate 55 from Scenic Drive to Hopper Road.