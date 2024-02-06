Veterans Home residents, staff test coronavirus-free

There are no cases of COVID-19 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
It was reported Monday during the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting that testing was done last week on all 132 residents and 199 staff members at the residential facility and 100% of the tests were negative for the coronavirus.
The veterans residential facility, near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55, has been closed to visitors since March 11 in an effort to protect residents and staff from coronavirus infection.
