Veterans group representative urges election law overhaul

Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau

Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the Better Elections amendment, which would change the nature of state-level primary elections by introducing a "final four" or "ranked-choice" process to voting. The amendment would also serve to ensure voting machines are in good working order prior to elections and would establish a clearer "paper trail" for elections, explained Clay Hahs, a fifth-generation Cape businessman.

Along with Eric Bronner, Hahs is also a member of Veterans for Political Innovation.

Bronner explained that ranked-choice voting has been used in Ireland "for hundreds of years" and has functioned well. Bronner recalled his time in uniform and said that nearly half of all veterans tend to identify as independents. Without any partisan appeals, Bronner framed the amendment as being connected to the military's oath to defend the constitution, rather than to defend a particular party.