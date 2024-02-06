Veterans group representative urges election law overhaul

Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau
Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the Better Elections amendment, which would change the nature of state-level primary elections by introducing a "final four" or "ranked-choice" process to voting. The amendment would also serve to ensure voting machines are in good working order prior to elections and would establish a clearer "paper trail" for elections, explained Clay Hahs, a fifth-generation Cape businessman.
Along with Eric Bronner, Hahs is also a member of Veterans for Political Innovation.
Bronner explained that ranked-choice voting has been used in Ireland "for hundreds of years" and has functioned well. Bronner recalled his time in uniform and said that nearly half of all veterans tend to identify as independents. Without any partisan appeals, Bronner framed the amendment as being connected to the military's oath to defend the constitution, rather than to defend a particular party.
Scott Charton, also a member of the organization, said the amendment would encourage candidates to listen to all constituents.
"[The amendment] would mean politicians can't ignore voters anymore. They'd have to go out and compete. Maybe they want to be someone's second choice. That right there is an incentive to keep politics about issues instead of negative campaign ads. [The amendment] might make elections cleaner, unlike the mud-fests we have now. That's why we think the Better Elections amendment is a real move towards election reform," he said.
Charton specified that the reform would not touch presidential or county level races. He also praised veterans in attendance at the event, hosted by Noon Lions Club.
"I'm impressed with the dedication of these veterans. They took an oath, they served in uniform, and they're living that oath now out of uniform by defending democracy and pushing election reform. I couldn't be prouder of them," Charton said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.