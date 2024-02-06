All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 2, 2022

Veterans group representative urges election law overhaul

Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the Better Elections amendment, which would change the nature of state-level primary elections by introducing a "final four" or "ranked-choice" process to voting. ...

Michael Leifer
The view walking downstairs to the Elk's Club basement
The view walking downstairs to the Elk's Club basementMichael Leifer

Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation encouraged support for a state elections law overhaul earlier this week in Cape Girardeau

Eric Bronner, chief executive officer of the organization, spoke at length about the benefits of the Better Elections amendment, which would change the nature of state-level primary elections by introducing a "final four" or "ranked-choice" process to voting. The amendment would also serve to ensure voting machines are in good working order prior to elections and would establish a clearer "paper trail" for elections, explained Clay Hahs, a fifth-generation Cape businessman.

Along with Eric Bronner, Hahs is also a member of Veterans for Political Innovation.

Bronner explained that ranked-choice voting has been used in Ireland "for hundreds of years" and has functioned well. Bronner recalled his time in uniform and said that nearly half of all veterans tend to identify as independents. Without any partisan appeals, Bronner framed the amendment as being connected to the military's oath to defend the constitution, rather than to defend a particular party.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott Charton, also a member of the organization, said the amendment would encourage candidates to listen to all constituents.

Eric Bronner, left, CEO of Veterans for Political Innovation, stands with Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau's Noon Lions Club at the club's meeting this week. Bronner spoke about a proposed amendment to alter some of the state's election laws.
Eric Bronner, left, CEO of Veterans for Political Innovation, stands with Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau's Noon Lions Club at the club's meeting this week. Bronner spoke about a proposed amendment to alter some of the state's election laws.Michael Leifer

"[The amendment] would mean politicians can't ignore voters anymore. They'd have to go out and compete. Maybe they want to be someone's second choice. That right there is an incentive to keep politics about issues instead of negative campaign ads. [The amendment] might make elections cleaner, unlike the mud-fests we have now. That's why we think the Better Elections amendment is a real move towards election reform," he said.

Charton specified that the reform would not touch presidential or county level races. He also praised veterans in attendance at the event, hosted by Noon Lions Club.

"I'm impressed with the dedication of these veterans. They took an oath, they served in uniform, and they're living that oath now out of uniform by defending democracy and pushing election reform. I couldn't be prouder of them," Charton said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance pro...
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy