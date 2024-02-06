Veterans Day events

The following represents a partial list of local Veterans Day observances to be held on Friday, Nov. 11.
- 9:00 a.m., Jackson High School Event Center. Note the location change. A reception will be in held in JHS Commons immediately following ceremony. Parking is available on Oklahoma Street. Assistance available for those in need.
- 9:00 a.m., Terry W. Kitchen Central Jr. High will host a Veterans Day Celebration with veterans to be honored in the evening at the district championship football game at Tiger Stadium.
- 11:00 a.m., Capaha Park Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau. Senior vice commandant Rae Lyn Munoz will speak as incoming director of Perryville's Missouri Veterans Memorial. VFW Post No. 3838 will provide free lunch to veterans and their families aided by volunteers, including a group from Southeast Missouri Realtors.
- 4:00 p.m., Jackson Veterans Day Parade steps off at the frozen food lockers at 400 S. High St. "Jackson is one of the few towns around here that still has a parade on Veterans Day," said Jackson's Second Ward Alderman Dave Hitt, a member of American Legion Post No. 158. Missouri Veterans Home, Daughters of the American Revolution and Rotary Club also plan to participate along with JHS Marching Band, among others.
Additionally, at 6;30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Marine Corps League No. 1081 will host the USMC Birthday Ball at Century Casino, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The Corps is marking its 247th year.