Veterans Day events

9:00 a.m., Jackson High School Event Center. Note the location change. A reception will be in held in JHS Commons immediately following ceremony. Parking is available on Oklahoma Street. Assistance available for those in need.

9:00 a.m., Terry W. Kitchen Central Jr. High will host a Veterans Day Celebration with veterans to be honored in the evening at the district championship football game at Tiger Stadium.

11:00 a.m., Capaha Park Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau. Senior vice commandant Rae Lyn Munoz will speak as incoming director of Perryville's Missouri Veterans Memorial. VFW Post No. 3838 will provide free lunch to veterans and their families aided by volunteers, including a group from Southeast Missouri Realtors.

