NewsNovember 10, 2019

Veterans Day events

The program begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Central Junior High School auditorium and will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts and a slideshow of area veterans.

Volunteers raise American flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at Cape County Park North on Nov. 11, 2017 in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers raise American flags during a Veterans Day ceremony at Cape County Park North on Nov. 11, 2017 in Cape Girardeau.

Program scheduled at Cape Central Junior High

The program begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Central Junior High School auditorium and will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts and a slideshow of area veterans.

Kelly High School to host Veterans Day event

The program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Kelly High School, followed by a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and family.

Oran Veterans Day program set

Oran School District is hosting a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Nov. 11. The event will include posting of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, recognition of each Veteran in attendance.

People give a salute during the playing of Taps during a Veterans Day ceremony at Freedom Corner on Nov. 11, 2017 in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
People give a salute during the playing of Taps during a Veterans Day ceremony at Freedom Corner on Nov. 11, 2017 in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Celebration scheduled at Jackson Middle School

Jackson Middle School will host a Veterans Day celebration from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 11, with refreshments provided by Southeast Health for all veterans and families following the ceremony.

Jackson Senior High to host veterans assembly

Jackson Senior High School will host an assembly honoring local veterans at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 at the school's Event Center with a reception immediately following in the commons. Parking is available in the parking lot located on Oklahoma Street in Jackson.

Parade slated in Jackson

The Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of First Baptist Church in Jackson. The parade will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street. A ceremony will immediately follow at New McKendree United Methodist Church through the combined efforts of VFW and American Legion.

--Compiled by Joshua Hartwig

