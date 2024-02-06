Veterans Day events

The program begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Central Junior High School auditorium and will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts and a slideshow of area veterans.
The program will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Kelly High School, followed by a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and family.
Oran School District is hosting a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Nov. 11. The event will include posting of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, recognition of each Veteran in attendance.
Jackson Middle School will host a Veterans Day celebration from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 11, with refreshments provided by Southeast Health for all veterans and families following the ceremony.
Jackson Senior High School will host an assembly honoring local veterans at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 at the school's Event Center with a reception immediately following in the commons. Parking is available in the parking lot located on Oklahoma Street in Jackson.
The Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 in front of First Baptist Church in Jackson. The parade will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street. A ceremony will immediately follow at New McKendree United Methodist Church through the combined efforts of VFW and American Legion.
--Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.