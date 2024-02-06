Veterans Day events

19th Annual Veterans Honor Service

First Pentecostal Church at 3054 Lexington Ave in Cape Girardeau is hosting the 19th Annual Veterans Honor Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

The event will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the end of WW1, at the eleventh hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month.

Rev. Dennis Breland of Cape Girardeau is guest speaker for this event.

There will be honored guests from several participating military service support groups, including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV, and the Patriot Guard Riders.

There also will be a tribute to the branches of service by Trumpeter Larry Herron, a Flag Line by the Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by the SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an M.I.A. Tribute and Flag Ceremony presented by American Legion Post 63.

Oran Veterans Day program set

Oran School District is hosting a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, commemorating the 100th Anniversary of WWI Armistice.

The event will include posting of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, recognition of each Veteran in attendance and guest speaker Lawson Burgfeld.

Southeast Student Veteran's Organization Hosts 'Freedom 5K'

The Southeast Student Veteran's Organization is hosting a Freedom 5K race/walk on Sunday, Nov. 4. Registration opens at noon and the race starts at 2 p.m. Participants should arrive by 1:30 p.m. to receive race information.

Participants will have the option to run competitively or walk in an effort to raise awareness and show support for area veterans. The race begins and ends at Southeast's Recreation Center.