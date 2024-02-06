Veterans Day events

First Pentecostal Church at 3054 Lexington Ave in Cape Girardeau is hosting the 19th Annual Veterans Honor Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.
The event will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the end of WW1, at the eleventh hour, on the 11th day, of the 11th month.
Rev. Dennis Breland of Cape Girardeau is guest speaker for this event.
There will be honored guests from several participating military service support groups, including the SAR, DAR, VFW, American Legion, DAV, and the Patriot Guard Riders.
There also will be a tribute to the branches of service by Trumpeter Larry Herron, a Flag Line by the Patriot Guard Riders, an antique military vehicle display by the SEMO Military Vehicles Group and an M.I.A. Tribute and Flag Ceremony presented by American Legion Post 63.
Oran School District is hosting a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, commemorating the 100th Anniversary of WWI Armistice.
The event will include posting of colors, Pledge of Allegiance, national anthem, recognition of each Veteran in attendance and guest speaker Lawson Burgfeld.
The Southeast Student Veteran's Organization is hosting a Freedom 5K race/walk on Sunday, Nov. 4. Registration opens at noon and the race starts at 2 p.m. Participants should arrive by 1:30 p.m. to receive race information.
Participants will have the option to run competitively or walk in an effort to raise awareness and show support for area veterans. The race begins and ends at Southeast's Recreation Center.
The first 100 participants will receive a goody bag that includes a T-shirt, and preregistration at www.runreg.com/freedom-5k is encouraged.
Professional timing will be provided by the Cape Road Runners.
The program will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, followed by a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and family. No other details were available at press time.
VFW Post 3838 at 1049 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau will host a special Veterans Wall dedication service at Cape County Park North at 1 p.m. Nov 11. Food will be provided.
Jackson Veterans Day parade will start at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 in front of First Baptist Church in Jackson, will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and then left on Missouri Street.
Jackson Senior High School will host an assembly honoring local veterans in the auditorium at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 with a reception immediately following in the band room.
The program begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 in the Central Junior High School auditorium. The program will include a presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts, a slideshow of area veterans and a small gift for all veterans in attendance.
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig
