Veterans' Christmas stockings campaign underway

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Veterans' organizations are encouraging individuals not to forget our military heroes this holiday season.
With most veterans' homes not allowing visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas will be tough this year for many.
The Wake Foundation wants to make sure these men and women are not forgotten with "Christmas Stockings for Veterans." The Foundation will deliver Christmas stockings filled with treats, military memorabilia, games and other items to the Missouri Veterans' Home in Cape Girardeau and in other veterans homes across eight states.
It costs $30 for one stocking. For a $30 donation, the Wake Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organization helping veterans, will add your name to the stocking letting the veteran know who donated it.
Donations can be made online at PayPal.me/Wakefoundation, by dropping off a check at the Stars & Stripes Museum, or via mail: Wake Foundation, PO Box 68, Malden, Missouri 63863. Indicate "Christmas Stockings for Veterans" on your check or in the comments on Paypal. All donations are tax deductible.
The National Stars and Stripes Museum/Library's online silent auction, which began Nov. 14, runs through Dec. 5. Items for auction include gift baskets, Missouri Winery and Spirits, Wooden Flags from The Wake Foundation, prints from the Stars and Stripes newspaper and many other items.
Proceeds from this auction are going to help with further expansion plans for the museum, exhibits and educational outreach to schools and youth organizations.
The link for the auction is nssml.betterworld.org/auctions/starsandstripesmuseumlibrary.
For more information, call the museum at (573)-568-2055 or come by to see some of the items in person. The museum is a not-for-profit organization.
