Veterans' Christmas stockings campaign underway

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Veterans' organizations are encouraging individuals not to forget our military heroes this holiday season.

With most veterans' homes not allowing visitors because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas will be tough this year for many.

The Wake Foundation wants to make sure these men and women are not forgotten with "Christmas Stockings for Veterans." The Foundation will deliver Christmas stockings filled with treats, military memorabilia, games and other items to the Missouri Veterans' Home in Cape Girardeau and in other veterans homes across eight states.

It costs $30 for one stocking. For a $30 donation, the Wake Foundation, which is a not-for-profit organization helping veterans, will add your name to the stocking letting the veteran know who donated it.