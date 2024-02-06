All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 9, 2023
Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run comes to Cape
The 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run will take place Friday, June 9, to benefit the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. The poker run will start at Midtown Cape at 1444 Independence St., with a parade of bikes headed to the Missouri Veterans Home. The event will feature a live and silent auction, a 50/50 and liquor raffle. The run also will host the band Savage Groove at 6 p.m...
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run will take place Friday, June 9, to benefit the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

The poker run will start at Midtown Cape at 1444 Independence St., with a parade of bikes headed to the Missouri Veterans Home. The event will feature a live and silent auction, a 50/50 and liquor raffle. The run also will host the band Savage Groove at 6 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the poker run news release, all of the money raised will go directly to the residents at the Cape Girardeau Missouri Veterans Home.

Registration will start at 10 a.m. with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy