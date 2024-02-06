Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run comes to Cape

The 12th annual Veterans and Fallen Heroes Poker Run will take place Friday, June 9, to benefit the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
The poker run will start at Midtown Cape at 1444 Independence St., with a parade of bikes headed to the Missouri Veterans Home. The event will feature a live and silent auction, a 50/50 and liquor raffle. The run also will host the band Savage Groove at 6 p.m.
According to the poker run news release, all of the money raised will go directly to the residents at the Cape Girardeau Missouri Veterans Home.
Registration will start at 10 a.m. with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
