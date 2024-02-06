Hamner Hill, a philosophy professor at Southeast Missouri State University, will receive the Faculty Merit Award from Southeast's alumni association later this month.
Hill, who has taught at SEMO for 36 years, will be honored Oct. 28, along with four Southeast alumni, at the annual Copper Dome Society and Merit Award dinner during Homecoming weekend.
According to a news release, in addition to his normal teaching load at the Cape Girardeau campus, Hill has presented scholarly papers internationally in 10 countries outside the U.S. The release also noted that in 2019, Hill was invited to become part of Emory-Tibet Science Initiative, a project endorsed by Tibet's leader, the Dalai Lama.
"The project was to try and bring Tibetan Buddhism into the 21st century by educating monks in Western physics, biology and neuroscience," Hill said. "We wanted to introduce logic, critical thinking and the philosophy of science."
The following alumni will also receive merit awards.
This year's distinguished young alumni award will go to Matt Shead, manager of content and advertising promotion for the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Copper Dome Society recognizes SEMO donors who give $250 or more annually.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.