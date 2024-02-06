Hamner Hill, a philosophy professor at Southeast Missouri State University, will receive the Faculty Merit Award from Southeast's alumni association later this month.

Hill, who has taught at SEMO for 36 years, will be honored Oct. 28, along with four Southeast alumni, at the annual Copper Dome Society and Merit Award dinner during Homecoming weekend.

According to a news release, in addition to his normal teaching load at the Cape Girardeau campus, Hill has presented scholarly papers internationally in 10 countries outside the U.S. The release also noted that in 2019, Hill was invited to become part of Emory-Tibet Science Initiative, a project endorsed by Tibet's leader, the Dalai Lama.