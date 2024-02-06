'Very impactful' Cape Girardeau Rotary turns 100

In celebration of Cape Girardeau Rotary’s 100th anniversary, Rotary International president-elect Mark Daniel Maloney addressed a crowded room Friday at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

Upon arrival Friday, Maloney described the Cape Girardeau club as “a very impactful group” within Southeast Missouri.

“... All of the significant leaders of the community are in the club, and that gives them the ability to have a significant impact on the community, identify the needs of the community and provide the projects to help support the community,” he said.

After dinner, Duane Benton, circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, introduced Illinois native Maloney as “the most prepared for [president of Rotary International] we’ve ever had.”

1919 was a transitional year for the organization, he said, “and you can see that in the history of Rotary.”

“Last year we had 95 club centennial celebrations, this year we have 93,” Maloney said. “Next year, during my year as president, we have 235 centennials to celebrate.”

He jokingly added, “I will not make them all.”

And now, 114 years later, Maloney said referencing the founding of Rotary International, “look what that little club started.”

When an anniversary in Rotary is marked, it is natural to look back at the first event or the first marker in the timeline, he said. Each year in Rotary on Feb. 23, members look back to the founding four men and “that one room in Chicago.”

But when the anniversary is celebrated, it is not focused on the four founding men, he said. Instead, “We are celebrating everything that has happened since then.”

The reason for celebrating is not the founding of the club, he said, or the “nice round number of years” that have passed since its inception.