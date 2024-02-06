Pete Poe, this year's Spirit of America Award recipient, doesn't seek recognition. In fact, he said he'd rather the people who helped him get to this point be the ones awarded.
"It's very humbling to be mentioned in the same arena, if you will, as some of the past recipients that have done so much for our city," Poe said. "They've served as mayors, chairmen, builders and founders of enterprise all across our city, and just to be mentioned in same arena as those folks is very humbling."
The Spirit of America Award is given annually by the Southeast Missourian to honor a person in the region who embodies the spirit of the United States. Clubs and organizations are invited to nominate an individual they believe should be recognized.
The Spirit of America Award will be presented Tuesday during the Great American Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The park will open at 6 p.m.; patriotic music will be performed by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band beginning at 8 p.m.; the national anthem and Spirit of America presentation will start at 8:30 p.m.; and fireworks will wrap up the night beginning at 9:15 p.m.
Because Poe was nominated by two organizations, the $1,000 cash prize will be split between them, and Poe will be recognized at Cape Girardeau's Independence Day celebration.
While his list of accomplishments, contributions and memberships is long, for many people in the region, Poe's name is synonymous with the SEMO District Fair.
"Whether by design or accident, I have been the front, public face of the fair for a number of years," Poe said, acknowledging he has served seven terms as fair association president. "But living right here in the city and being involved in other events, the network all comes together, and generally, the fair ends up being part of the conversation somewhere."
In his over 30 years of involvement with the fair, Poe has seen it grow from a five-day event to eight, with each day packed with activities. In 2017, it will include everything from a tractor pull and demolition derby to a live performance by The Charlie Daniels Band and livestock judging.
The SEMO District Fair is the third-largest in Missouri, Poe said.
"We are by far the largest volunteer fair. We have very few paid staff associated with the fair -- the majority are all volunteers," he said.
"We're extremely proud of that," Poe added.
Hundreds of people work to organize and run the fair, Poe said. A fair board of 12 people, an advisory board of another 12 people formerly involved but no longer on the fair board; another 75 people on a volunteer board, then several hundred more volunteers work to make the fair happen.
"Last year, we made about 600 name tags for people who did something at the fair," Poe said. "They may have worked one of the entry gates, helped park cars, been an usher in the grandstand, worked in the information booth, helped us put out tables and chairs, but each name tag went to somebody who did something with the fair."
Poe said even if the volunteer worked only a couple of hours, that couple of hours' work still was important.
"If they weren't there, someone else would have to be," Poe said.
As far as what he's most pleased about with the progress he's seen at the SEMO District Fair, one of the standouts is the fair's financial solvency; another is improvement to the fairgrounds.
"And we've kept attendance levels up," he added.
Mary Burton, who nominated Poe for the award, said she knows him through his work with the Red Cross and the SEMO District Fair.
"We are so fortunate in our area to have this district fair be as successful as it is and for him to provide the leadership," Burton said.
"It's his leadership and him being the quiet force that he is that helps to move organizations forward," Burton said. "He doesn't do it for the glory because he absolutely backs away from any light shining on him. He's the first to tell you it's a group effort."
"This is the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award," Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. "Each recipient over these 15 years contributed in unique ways to their community and, for many, their country.
"Each finalist this year has a unique story and list of accomplishments. It's that selflessness, patriotism and love of country that we hope to shine a light on as we celebrate America's birthday.
"Pete Poe is known by many for his involvement with the SEMO District Fair. But the fair is one of many organizations to which Pete donates his time. Combined with his contributions to the business community, Pete is clearly deserving of the award. We are proud to recognize him with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award."
Poe said he didn't set out to become a leader on any one of the many organizations he's been active in.
"They had a need, I tried to fill that need, and things just happened," Poe said.
In addition to his years working for Drury Hotels, Poe has served on the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce board and has been involved with the American Red Cross, the United Way, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and College of Nursing and Health Sciences, the Association of American Festivals, the Girls' Optimist Softball League, the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club and several celebrations in and around Cape Girardeau.
Even Poe's flag business, River City Flags, evolved from a company once owned by Herb Nance.
"He was known throughout the Midwest as The Flag Man," Poe said, "was very actively involved in the flag business for a number of years."
When Nance's health began to decline, because he and Poe had been friends for a number of years and Poe was retired from his full-time job, Poe was able to take over the business.
"One area I was involved with has led to another," Poe said.
"It's very much true in any organization, if you want a job done, give it to a busy person, and it'll get done," Poe said. "Those same busy people have many interests. It goes back to the word 'network.' You can have success in one thing, which leads to contacts in another area, pique your interest in another area. It leads to success there, too."
He paused.
"It's a network, a network that makes a city work," he said. "It's about being we-centered."
The importance of being a volunteer can't be overerstated, Poe said.
"It's service to your fellow folks," he said. "Not everyone has the time or the inclination to step outside and be involved, but if you can, you should."
He said he believes firmly service to humanity is the best work of life, and his family believes that as well, supporting him to help allow him to achieve what he has.
Of his achievements, Poe said, "I spent 30-plus years in the hotel business, and most all of that outside involvement reaped benefits in my business world. And vice versa, my business world provided benefits to my outside world."
Did he take a different approach between his volunteering and his working life?
"In my particular case, I would say they'd be one and the same," Poe said. "I would like to think I've given the same spirit of 'let's get it done' in my work as I did in the volunteer arena. If I believe in something, I stick with it.
"If it's satisfying and justifiable, I say do it. Plenty of new opportunities come along," he said. "Being able to give back to the community that has given me and my family so much is important."
Even beyond that, Poe said, "I would accept it on behalf of my network, the 600 people I mentioned, the 40 to 50 volunteers who helped each time with the Avenue of Flags in Cape County Park. Those are the people who should be receiving awards. This one, I'd accept it on behalf of those folks."
