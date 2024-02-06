Pete Poe, this year's Spirit of America Award recipient, doesn't seek recognition. In fact, he said he'd rather the people who helped him get to this point be the ones awarded.

"It's very humbling to be mentioned in the same arena, if you will, as some of the past recipients that have done so much for our city," Poe said. "They've served as mayors, chairmen, builders and founders of enterprise all across our city, and just to be mentioned in same arena as those folks is very humbling."

The Spirit of America Award is given annually by the Southeast Missourian to honor a person in the region who embodies the spirit of the United States. Clubs and organizations are invited to nominate an individual they believe should be recognized.

The Spirit of America Award will be presented Tuesday during the Great American Fourth of July celebration at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The park will open at 6 p.m.; patriotic music will be performed by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band beginning at 8 p.m.; the national anthem and Spirit of America presentation will start at 8:30 p.m.; and fireworks will wrap up the night beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Because Poe was nominated by two organizations, the $1,000 cash prize will be split between them, and Poe will be recognized at Cape Girardeau's Independence Day celebration.

While his list of accomplishments, contributions and memberships is long, for many people in the region, Poe's name is synonymous with the SEMO District Fair.

"Whether by design or accident, I have been the front, public face of the fair for a number of years," Poe said, acknowledging he has served seven terms as fair association president. "But living right here in the city and being involved in other events, the network all comes together, and generally, the fair ends up being part of the conversation somewhere."

In his over 30 years of involvement with the fair, Poe has seen it grow from a five-day event to eight, with each day packed with activities. In 2017, it will include everything from a tractor pull and demolition derby to a live performance by The Charlie Daniels Band and livestock judging.

The SEMO District Fair is the third-largest in Missouri, Poe said.

"We are by far the largest volunteer fair. We have very few paid staff associated with the fair -- the majority are all volunteers," he said.

"We're extremely proud of that," Poe added.

Hundreds of people work to organize and run the fair, Poe said. A fair board of 12 people, an advisory board of another 12 people formerly involved but no longer on the fair board; another 75 people on a volunteer board, then several hundred more volunteers work to make the fair happen.

"Last year, we made about 600 name tags for people who did something at the fair," Poe said. "They may have worked one of the entry gates, helped park cars, been an usher in the grandstand, worked in the information booth, helped us put out tables and chairs, but each name tag went to somebody who did something with the fair."

Poe said even if the volunteer worked only a couple of hours, that couple of hours' work still was important.

"If they weren't there, someone else would have to be," Poe said.

As far as what he's most pleased about with the progress he's seen at the SEMO District Fair, one of the standouts is the fair's financial solvency; another is improvement to the fairgrounds.

"And we've kept attendance levels up," he added.

Mary Burton, who nominated Poe for the award, said she knows him through his work with the Red Cross and the SEMO District Fair.

"We are so fortunate in our area to have this district fair be as successful as it is and for him to provide the leadership," Burton said.

"It's his leadership and him being the quiet force that he is that helps to move organizations forward," Burton said. "He doesn't do it for the glory because he absolutely backs away from any light shining on him. He's the first to tell you it's a group effort."

"This is the 15th year for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award," Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson said. "Each recipient over these 15 years contributed in unique ways to their community and, for many, their country.

"Each finalist this year has a unique story and list of accomplishments. It's that selflessness, patriotism and love of country that we hope to shine a light on as we celebrate America's birthday.

"Pete Poe is known by many for his involvement with the SEMO District Fair. But the fair is one of many organizations to which Pete donates his time. Combined with his contributions to the business community, Pete is clearly deserving of the award. We are proud to recognize him with the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award."

Poe said he didn't set out to become a leader on any one of the many organizations he's been active in.