Verona Lambert: “Share that positivity with others.”

A decade ago this October, Verona Lambert was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

Lambert grew up in Sikeston, Missouri, attended Southeast Missouri State University and married her high school sweetheart. She moved to Jackson in the mid-1990s, where she had a son and continued her career as a financial counselor and later Director of Student Accounts at Southeast Missouri State University.

Four days after her 44th birthday, Lambert woke to discover she was bleeding from the breast. She had no family history of breast cancer and no other symptoms; cancer wasn’t even on her radar. When she called her OB-GYN that morning, she wasn’t expecting the worst.

A mammogram, biopsy and second opinion later, Lambert was facing a double mastectomy.

She credits a breast reduction surgery some five years prior with saving her life. As the cancer had progressed to stage three and was located close to her chest wall, she says she might not have noticed the bleeding without the previous surgery.

After initially receiving the biopsy results and consulting a physician, she contacted that same plastic surgeon. Lambert was then referred to a breast cancer specialist at St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for a second opinion.

“I knew within five minutes of meeting her that she would be my doctor,” Lambert says. Under her doctor’s direction, Lambert scheduled the mastectomy and chemotherapy treatments.