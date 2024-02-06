Venus Williams: 'Always bet on yourself'

The night began with a rousing welcome and closed with a standing ovation. In between, women's tennis legend Venus Williams talked about her successes and failures, finding balance in life and never creating self-imposed limits.

On Thursday night at the Show Me Center, a week removed from a semifinal appearance at the U.S. Open, the seven-time singles Grand Slam champion opened up the eighth season of the Southeast Missouri State University Speakers Series by urging those in attendance to "bet on yourself."

An all-time tennis great who, along with sister Serena, broke ground in the sport both as an African-American and a woman, Williams said a major factor in her success has been she never saw limits where others may have tried to impose them on her.

"You can't box yourself in just because society wants to," Williams said. "You can't have limits. ... I think of myself as limitless.

"I always joke, on my tombstone, I want it to say, 'She never peaked.' Serena and I have these things we say to motivate each other, and we always say, 'Peaking is the worst thing that can happen, because it means you're done.'"

That was the message underlying Williams' hourlong talk, in which she fielded questions moderated by university director of health communication Brooke Clubbs.

Beginning with her start in the sport in Compton, California, Williams recalled how her parents set the tone for her entire future, embedding Venus and Serena with the idea they not only could accomplish anything, but would.

"I always said my parents brainwashed us," Williams said. "Not the Jim Jones kind -- not that kind. We drank the Kool-Aid, but it wasn't laced."

While that self-belief was instilled from an early age, Venus said she had to learn to approach her goals with heart -- something she learned from watching her sister compete.

That provided an opportunity for Williams to offer another life lesson to the crowd at the Show Me Center.

"[It's about] recognizing what you have to work on and being honest with yourself and truthful, and you need to build yourself up, too," Wiliams said. "Sometimes you can be your own worst critic. ... It's a balance of being honest with yourself and giving yourself a pat on the back."

Williams spoke about the many balancing acts she performs, from avoiding burnout as an athlete to maintaining a relationship with her sister -- who is at times a competitor and at times a partner, not to mention the lifelong role of sibling -- to starting her own clothing design company, Eleven.

She has taken up musical instruments, embraced (somewhat) a vegan diet -- extolling the virtues of French fries as a vegan food item -- and is enjoying life as a new aunt after the birth of Serena's daughter two weeks ago.

Coupled with her ongoing tennis career, slowing down is not something Williams does well.

"I struggle with people talking slow," the tennis star said.