All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2025

Mislabeled data incorrectly charges some Southeast Missourian digital subscribers

Mislabeled data led to 675 Southeast Missourian digital subscribers being mistakenly charged for a year instead of a month. The charges are being reversed.

During a switch in circulation systems, Tuesday, March 4, mislabled data resulted in some Southeast Missourian digital subscribers being charged for an entire year, rather than for one month.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The charges are in the process of being reversed.

The mistake affected about 675 subscribers.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work
NewsMar. 3
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for bridge work
Cape County Commission confirms bridge costs, TIF certification
NewsMar. 3
Cape County Commission confirms bridge costs, TIF certification
Jackson PD responds to incident at Kimbeland Country Club
NewsMar. 3
Jackson PD responds to incident at Kimbeland Country Club
Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras
NewsMar. 3
Storms, possible twisters to threaten the South just as New Orleans celebrates Mardi Gras
Poplar Bluff couple expands their hive with the acquisition of a beloved cafe
NewsMar. 3
Poplar Bluff couple expands their hive with the acquisition of a beloved cafe
Bill to end Missouri sales tax on groceries draws resistance from local governments
NewsMar. 3
Bill to end Missouri sales tax on groceries draws resistance from local governments
Kansas' Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss
NewsMar. 2
Kansas' Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss
Homophobic chant at San Diego FC's inaugural home match condemned by coach, sporting director
NewsMar. 2
Homophobic chant at San Diego FC's inaugural home match condemned by coach, sporting director
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy