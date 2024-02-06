Vendor, craft fair Saturday benefits cancer patients

Show Me Care Bags — a not-for-profit organization helping patients receiving cancer treatment — hosted its first fundraising vendor and craft fair Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The event benefits those in need within Southeast Missouri, Illinois and “all over,” Jennifer Preston, the event’s coordinator, organization founder and Cape Girardeau native, said prior to the event.
Proceeds from the day come from vendor fees, she said. And each of the nearly 40 vendors and crafters also are asked to donate an item to be raffled off.
Items needed on a continual basis for the care bags include fleece blankets, lotion, hand sanitizer, puzzle books, hard candy, Chapstick, fuzzy socks and tissues.
Preston said she started Show Me Care Bags around 2016, “for patients of all ages.”
The care bags are delivered to hospitals, patients can request them or their friends can request them as well through the organization’s website — showmecarebags.org — or its Facebook page.
“One of our local hospitals ordered quite a few of them,” Preston said. “They give them to every patient who starts chemo treatment. We’ve given almost 300 to them.”
The St. Louis-based charity operates from within Preston’s home, but she wants to see it grow to more of an outreach, with more volunteers.
“My goal, my dream, is that everybody who is receiving treatment receives a care bag,” Preston said. “The joy really comes from when you put those bags together, and you know that bag will go to somebody.”
Puxico, Missouri, natives Loretta, J and Ben Hon with STL Brick Fanatics were in attendance Saturday with several tables of original, LEGO-inspired figurines.
A portion of STL Brick Fanatics profits from Saturday will benefit Show Me Care Bags, Loretta Hon said.
“We donate other things to them. It’s a good cause,” she said.
Sherry McCall of Jackson had her painted artwork on display and for sale at the fair from her newly created business, A Brush From Heaven.
She’s only been painting since October, she said, and had more than 50 pieces on display.
“Usually I do realism, but this is something new for me,” McCall said while pointing to canvases depicting Elvis Presley, sharks and inspirational phrases.
Being part of the event is dear to McCall’s heart. Her brother died from cancer and her other brother has throat cancer, she said.
Wendi Limbaugh of Benton, Missouri, came out Saturday “just to support the cause,” she said, with dog treats in hand purchased from one of the vendors.
“My best friend, her daughter is the one who’s hosting this,” Limbaugh. “She lost her stepdad, my best friend’s husband, to cancer. ... It touches everybody.”
