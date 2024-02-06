Vendor, craft fair Saturday benefits cancer patients

Show Me Care Bags — a not-for-profit organization helping patients receiving cancer treatment — hosted its first fundraising vendor and craft fair Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The event benefits those in need within Southeast Missouri, Illinois and “all over,” Jennifer Preston, the event’s coordinator, organization founder and Cape Girardeau native, said prior to the event.

Proceeds from the day come from vendor fees, she said. And each of the nearly 40 vendors and crafters also are asked to donate an item to be raffled off.

Items needed on a continual basis for the care bags include fleece blankets, lotion, hand sanitizer, puzzle books, hard candy, Chapstick, fuzzy socks and tissues.

Preston said she started Show Me Care Bags around 2016, “for patients of all ages.”

Elizabeth Gibbar of Jackson gives Amanda Wilkinson of Marble Hill, Missouri, a demonstration of beauty products during a vendor and craft fair Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

The care bags are delivered to hospitals, patients can request them or their friends can request them as well through the organization’s website — showmecarebags.org — or its Facebook page.

“One of our local hospitals ordered quite a few of them,” Preston said. “They give them to every patient who starts chemo treatment. We’ve given almost 300 to them.”

The St. Louis-based charity operates from within Preston’s home, but she wants to see it grow to more of an outreach, with more volunteers.

“My goal, my dream, is that everybody who is receiving treatment receives a care bag,” Preston said. “The joy really comes from when you put those bags together, and you know that bag will go to somebody.”

