Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership

Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers found a damaged showroom window and a vehicle reported stolen from the St. Louis area. Seven vehicles had been taken from the dealership

The stolen vehicles were a 2021 Dodge Challenger, 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2023 Dodge Charger, 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and 2023 Ram 1500 TRX.