NewsOctober 13, 2023

Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership

Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours. Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers found a damaged showroom window and a vehicle reported stolen from the St. Louis area. Seven vehicles had been taken from the dealership...

Southeast Missourian
Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers found a damaged showroom window and a vehicle reported stolen from the St. Louis area. Seven vehicles had been taken from the dealership

The stolen vehicles were a 2021 Dodge Challenger, 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, 2023 Dodge Charger, 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, 2023 Ram 1500 TRX and 2023 Ram 1500 TRX.

The seven stolen vehicles had a combined value of $850,000, police said.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, six of the vehicles had been recovered, and one suspect had been taken into custody.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

