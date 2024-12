A vehicle gets loaded on to a tow truck after the vehicle collided into another at the intersection of Shawnee Parkway and Siemers Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Cape Girardeau. ...

A vehicle gets loaded on to a tow truck after the vehicle collided into another at the intersection of Shawnee Parkway and Siemers Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in Cape Girardeau. According to Bobby Newton, Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer, two people from the same vehicle were transported away from the site by EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries; no others involved in the incident reported any injuries. Nathan Gladden