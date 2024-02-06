All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 7, 2020

Vehicles catch fire in Miner

MINER, Mo. -- Piles of decommissioned vehicles caught fire due to equipment failure Wednesday in Scott County. At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Fire Division responded to a request for mutual aid at Paul's Recycling in Miner where piles of decommissioned cars caught fire, according to Lt. Derick Wheetley with Sikeston DPS...

Standard Democrat
Crews worked together Wednesday to extinguish a pile of decommissioned vehicles that caught fire due to equipment failure outside Paul's Recycling in Miner, Missouri. Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Responding to the the scene for mutual assistance were Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Scott County Rural Fire, Oran Fire and NBC Fire.
Crews worked together Wednesday to extinguish a pile of decommissioned vehicles that caught fire due to equipment failure outside Paul's Recycling in Miner, Missouri. Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Responding to the the scene for mutual assistance were Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Scott County Rural Fire, Oran Fire and NBC Fire.Submitted

MINER, Mo. -- Piles of decommissioned vehicles caught fire due to equipment failure Wednesday in Scott County.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Fire Division responded to a request for mutual aid at Paul's Recycling in Miner where piles of decommissioned cars caught fire, according to Lt. Derick Wheetley with Sikeston DPS.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"The cause of the fire was due to electrical equipment failure," Wheetley said.

The stacks of decommissioned vehicles were heading to the "crusher" machine when the equipment failure occurred, Wheetley said. Officials aren't sure yet what ignited, but it was possibly some type of flammable liquid or vapor, he said. No one was injured, and the business's building was not harmed.

Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Also assisting at the scene were Scott County Rural Fire, Oran Fire and NBC Fire. The city of Morehouse covered the City of Sikeston while DPS assisted in Miner, Wheetley said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy