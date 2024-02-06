Vehicles catch fire in Miner

"The cause of the fire was due to electrical equipment failure," Wheetley said.

The stacks of decommissioned vehicles were heading to the "crusher" machine when the equipment failure occurred, Wheetley said. Officials aren't sure yet what ignited, but it was possibly some type of flammable liquid or vapor, he said. No one was injured, and the business's building was not harmed.

Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Also assisting at the scene were Scott County Rural Fire, Oran Fire and NBC Fire. The city of Morehouse covered the City of Sikeston while DPS assisted in Miner, Wheetley said.