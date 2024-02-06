Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported

A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child.
A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ranney Avenue and Elm Street.
The suspect, driving a dark blue Dodge Challenger with an Arkansas license plate, fled the scene.
The release said witnesses provided statements to officers.
Anyone with information about the incident and/or the suspect vehicle may contact the police department at (573) 335-6621.
