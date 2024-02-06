All sections
NewsAugust 22, 2022
Vehicle strikes child; no serious injuries reported
A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ranney Avenue and Elm Street...
Southeast Missourian
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)

A child was struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Cape Girardeau, but authorities reported no serious injuries to the child.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ranney Avenue and Elm Street.

The suspect, driving a dark blue Dodge Challenger with an Arkansas license plate, fled the scene.

The release said witnesses provided statements to officers.

Anyone with information about the incident and/or the suspect vehicle may contact the police department at (573) 335-6621.

