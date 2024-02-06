Vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau found in Perryville

A vehicle stolen in Cape Girardeau was later found in Perryville, Missouri. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department officials, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the 2100 block of William Street. The victim left her vehicle, running with the door open, to check to see whether a business was open. When she went back to the vehicle, a suspect brandished a handgun and stole the vehicle. Authorities said a witness identified the suspect...