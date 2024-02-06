Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 25

DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25.
Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential zone.
Trout said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for its excessive speeds and erratic behavior. Trout said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as David B. Stidmon, 21, continued this behavior after the officer initiated the stop.
The pursuit made its was to Highway 25 where Trout said it continued south. Trout said as the fleeing vehicle approached Highway D, Stidmon lost control and ran off the roadway striking a utility pole.
According to the state Highway Patrol crash report, Stidmon was ejected from the vehicle.
Stidmon was flown by Air Evac to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, with injuries described as "serious."
