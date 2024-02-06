All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 14, 2022
Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 25
DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25. Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential zone...
Dexter Statesman
story image illustation

DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25.

Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential zone.

Trout said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for its excessive speeds and erratic behavior. Trout said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as David B. Stidmon, 21, continued this behavior after the officer initiated the stop.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The pursuit made its was to Highway 25 where Trout said it continued south. Trout said as the fleeing vehicle approached Highway D, Stidmon lost control and ran off the roadway striking a utility pole.

According to the state Highway Patrol crash report, Stidmon was ejected from the vehicle.

Stidmon was flown by Air Evac to Regional Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, with injuries described as "serious."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy