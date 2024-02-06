Vehicle pursuit ends in crash on Hwy. 25

DEXTER, Mo. -- A motor vehicle pursuit ended Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 25.

Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout said an officer on patrol noticed a passenger vehicle traveling at estimated speeds of 80 miles per hour in a residential zone.

Trout said the officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle for its excessive speeds and erratic behavior. Trout said the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as David B. Stidmon, 21, continued this behavior after the officer initiated the stop.