Vehicle possibly damaged in shots-fired incident

A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers responded just before noon Sunday, March 26, to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
Officers found several shell casings at the scene and located a vehicle with possible damage from gunfire. The vehicle was taken from the scene as evidence.
The investigation is ongoing. Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (573) 335-6621; anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
