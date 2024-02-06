Vehicle overturns in William Street crash, all occupants hospitalized

Three people were injured Monday night when the Chevrolet Equinox they were in was overturned in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of South Mount Auburn Road and William Street in Cape Girardeau.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann said the Equinox was traveling west on William Street, and was turning left onto South Mount Auburn Road when an eastbound passenger car on William Street ran a red light and hit the Equinox.