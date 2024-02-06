Vehicle overturns in William Street crash, all occupants hospitalized

Three people were injured Monday night when the Chevrolet Equinox they were in was overturned in a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of South Mount Auburn Road and William Street in Cape Girardeau.
Police Sgt. Joey Hann said the Equinox was traveling west on William Street, and was turning left onto South Mount Auburn Road when an eastbound passenger car on William Street ran a red light and hit the Equinox.
Hann said all three passengers in the Equinox were transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center with “apparent but not life threatening” injuries.
The crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. and both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage in the collision. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Sperling’s Garage and Wrecker Service.
Emergency crews from Cape Girardeau’s police and fire departments responded to the scene and closed a section of Mount Auburn Road while investigating the incident. Hann said passersby also stopped to offer assistance.