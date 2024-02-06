Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The crash occurred as a vehicle southbound on Kingshighway failed to stop at a red light and proceeded to turn east onto Broadway, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. While turning east onto Broadway, the vehicle then struck a vehicle northbound on North Kingshighway and caused it to overturn.

One occupant was removed from an overturned Hyundai vehicle lying on its roof in the northbound lane of North Kingshighway at about 11 a.m., and the patient was transported from the scene by ambulance as a Ford Escape with front-end damage rested nearby in the intersection.