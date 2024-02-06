All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2020

Vehicle overturned after crash, 1 person extricated

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred as a vehicle southbound on Kingshighway failed to stop at a red light and proceeded to turn east onto Broadway. ...

Ben Matthews
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricate a person from an overturned Hyundai in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. The person was transported from the scene by ambulance.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricate a person from an overturned Hyundai in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. The person was transported from the scene by ambulance.BEN MATTHEWS

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department extricated a person from a vehicle at the scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in the intersection of North Kingshighway and Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The crash occurred as a vehicle southbound on Kingshighway failed to stop at a red light and proceeded to turn east onto Broadway, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann. While turning east onto Broadway, the vehicle then struck a vehicle northbound on North Kingshighway and caused it to overturn.

One occupant was removed from an overturned Hyundai vehicle lying on its roof in the northbound lane of North Kingshighway at about 11 a.m., and the patient was transported from the scene by ambulance as a Ford Escape with front-end damage rested nearby in the intersection.

Multiple lanes of traffic were briefly closed as members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department diverted traffic away from the scene of the crash and both vehicles were towed away.

Hann stated the extricated occupant of the Hyundai was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was issued traffic citations for the violations leading to the accident.

All traffic lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m..

Local News
